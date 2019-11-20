Play

Mets' Jordan Humphreys: Added to 40-man roster

Humphreys was added to the Mets' 40-man roster Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. He had an alarmingly long recovery from August 2017 Tommy John surgery, failing to return to game action until June of 2019, and then only logging a total of 10 innings, including a brief stint in the Arizona Fall League. The 23-year-old righty has not pitched above High-A. Now fully recovered, he may open the year at Double-A, but is unlikely to reach the majors until at least 2021.

Our Latest Stories