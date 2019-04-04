Mets' Jordan Humphreys: Rehabbing in extended ST

Humphreys (elbow) is being held back in extended spring training to continue his rehab, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2017 and missed all of 2018, but is not quite ready to be sent out to an affiliate. Once fully healthy, he should head to Low-A or High-A.

