Mets' Jordan Humphreys: Sent to Florida State League
The Mets optioned Humphreys to High-A St. Lucie on March 6.
Humphreys was one of the Mets' first cuts from big-league camp, a development that didn't come as much of a surprise after he missed most of the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Whenever he takes the mound for St. Lucie, it will mark his first appearance in the Florida State League since June 2017.
