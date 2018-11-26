Patterson was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Monday.

Patterson was recently designated for assignment by Colorado after spending the entirety of the 2018 campaign with the Rockies' Triple-A club. He will provide some additional outfield depth to the Mets' organization, though it's likely that he's back at the Triple-A level to begin next season. In 118 games with Albuquerque, he hit .271 with an .892 OPS and 76 RBI.

