Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Called up by Mets
RotoWire Staff
Yamamoto was recalled by the Mets on Saturday.
Yamamoto was expected to be recalled to start one of the two weekend games against the Marlins. He's likely to get the call Sunday, as Joey Lucchesi started Saturday's contest.
