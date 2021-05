Yamamoto was removed from Sunday's start against the Marlins with right shoulder soreness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The right-hander was pulled due to the shoulder issue after surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits across four innings. It was likely only a spot start for Yamamoto with Jacob deGrom (side) set to return from this injured list this week, but the 25-year-old could now be headed to the injured list rather than back to the minors.