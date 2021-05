Yamamoto (1-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He gave up a run on four hits while fanning one across 2.2 innings.

Yamamoto picked up his first win of the season after entering the game in the second inning as Miguel Castro's replacement. This was the season debut for the 24-year-old right-hander, and he might remain a low-leverage arm for the Mets going forward.