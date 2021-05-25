Yamamoto was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder soreness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It was reported Monday that Yamamoto was expected to land on the injured list after leaving his start early on Sunday with the shoulder discomfort. With Jacob deGrom being activated ahead of his Tuesday start, Yamamoto has officially been added to the Mets long injured list. It's unclear when Yamamoto could return to New York and whether he will do so as a reliever or starter.