Yamamoto was stretched out to over 60 pitches in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two over 3.1 innings, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander, acquired from the Marlins in the offseason, came into camp competing for the No. 5 spot in the Mets rotation, but David Peterson remains the front-runner for that assignment. However, if Carlos Carrasco (elbow) isn't deemed ready for Opening Day, Yamamoto could still open the season in a starting role, although Joey Lucchesi is also an option. Home runs have been the biggest issue for Yamamoto in the majors -- after serving up eight in only 11.1 innings last season, he has a 1.9 HR/9 for his career -- and if he can't find a way to keep the ball in the park, he'll be fantasy poison no matter how he's deployed.