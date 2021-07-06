Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Monday that Yamamoto (shoulder) remains "weeks away" from a return, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Yamamoto isn't believed to have initiated a throwing program since he was placed on the injured list May 25 with right shoulder soreness, so he'll realistically need at least a month to build up before his activation is considered. Scott noted that the Mets remain hopeful Yamamoto will make it back from the IL later this season, but the 25-year-old likely won't have a spot in the big-league rotation waiting for him once he gets a clean bill of health.
More News
-
Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Expected to hit injured list•
-
Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Set to start Sunday•
-
Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Called up by Mets•