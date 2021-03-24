The Mets optioned Yamamoto to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Yamamoto's demotion seemingly locks in Joey Lucchesi as the Mets' fifth starter to begin the season, at least for the time being. After being acquired from the Marlins in February, Yamamoto made a positive impression with his new organization this spring, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over 8.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. He'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Mets require starting-pitching depth at any point.
