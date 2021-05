Yamamoto will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 25-year-old has lined up to start one of the weekend games in Miami this weekend since joining the team at the start of the series, and he's now been confirmed as the pitcher for Sunday's contest. Yamamoto has made one appearance this season in early May and allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout and zero walks over 2.2 innings.