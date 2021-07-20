Yamamoto (shoulder) has been throwing bullpens in Florida and could move towards a rehab assignment soon, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Yamamoto has already missed nearly two months with right shoulder soreness. His return isn't imminent, but it looks as though he'll be back well before the end of the season if he can avoid setbacks.
