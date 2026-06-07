Mets' Jorge Polanco: Rehab halted due to ankle soreness

The Mets announced Saturday that Polanco's rehab assignment has been halted due to ankle soreness.

Polanco began a rehab assignment last week and was expected to be nearing a return to the Mets' lineup, but he reported soreness in his ankle Saturday and will head back to New York to be reevaluated. The 32-year-old has dealt with Achilles and wrist issues this season, and he's now managing yet another injury. Polanco has been limited to 61 plate appearances across 14 games this season, and he's slashed an underwhelming.179/.246/.286 with one home run and two RBI.