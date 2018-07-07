Bautista went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

His sixth homer of the year was a dramatic one, as Bautista crushed the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning for the first walkoff home run of his career. The 37-year-old is still only hitting .225 in 39 games as a Met, but his .838 OPS is right in line with the tail end of his Blue Jays peak prior to last year's collapse.