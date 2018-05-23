Bautista went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

He banged a double into the left-field corner in his first at-bat as a Met, but then struck out in his final two plate appearances. Bautista could see consistent playing time as long as Yoenis Cespedes (hip) remains sidelined, but the veteran's role in New York after that is unclear.