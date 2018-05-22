Bautista is starting in left field and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets will waste no time inserting Bautista into their lineup. The veteran will replace lefty-hitting Jay Bruce in the outfield, and he could settle into the smaller side of a platoon with Bruce if he continues to hit lefties well (.913 OPS across 20 plate appearances this season).

