Bautista is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bautista's time with the Mets has proven less than ideal, batting a paltry .203 over 62 games. His eye at the plate has resulted in a .308 on-base percentage and he's hit six home runs over that span, but the veteran, mired in a 0-for-16 slump over the last five games, will cede right field to Brandon Nimmo on Saturday, while Austin Jackson will slot into center field.