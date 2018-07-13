Bautista went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Nationals.

Bautista took Max Scherzer deep in the fourth inning for his seventh home run of the season. He drew a rare start at third base, giving him another path to playing time if the Mets feel comfortable with his defense at the hot corner. While his season-long numbers don't look particularly impressive, Bautista does have five home runs in 67 at-bats since June 22.