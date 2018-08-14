Bautista went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over New York.

Bautista launched his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning, handing his team a 4-2 lead. Despite plating two key runs in Monday's tilt, Bautista has gone just 3-for-37 with 17 strikeouts over his previous 10 games. He's batting .195 with 22 extra-base hits and 32 RBI through 80 matchups in 2018.

