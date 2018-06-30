Mets' Jose Bautista: On base three times Friday
Bautista went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Not much has gone right for the Mets this season, but Bautista's performance since they picked him up certainly qualifies. The veteran slugger now has a .267/.446/.480 slash line with two homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs in 34 games for the Mets, and with Yoenis Cespedes (hip/quad) not making any apparent progress in his recovery, Bautista should continue to see regular playing time in left field through the All-Star break and perhaps beyond.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...