Bautista went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

Not much has gone right for the Mets this season, but Bautista's performance since they picked him up certainly qualifies. The veteran slugger now has a .267/.446/.480 slash line with two homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs in 34 games for the Mets, and with Yoenis Cespedes (hip/quad) not making any apparent progress in his recovery, Bautista should continue to see regular playing time in left field through the All-Star break and perhaps beyond.