Bautista signed with the Mets on Tuesday.

Bautista will get a second chance to prove that he still belongs in the majors after failing to stick with the Braves. He hit just .143/.250/.343 in 12 games with Atlanta before being released Sunday. Still, he had a long track record of being an effective hitter before last season, so the Mets will hope he can at least perform as a bench bat. It's a major-league contract, so he'll head right to the active roster, with Phillip Evans being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.