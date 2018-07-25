Bautista went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Padres.

The veteran slugger is now hitting .188 (12-for-64) in July with three homers and 11 RBI in 19 games. With Yoenis Cespedes (heel) apparently done for the year, Bautista should continue to see regular playing time for the Mets, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a low-BA source of occasional power at this stage of his career.