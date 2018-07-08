Bautista is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Bautista's move to the bench ends a streak of 13 consecutive starts, during which the veteran supplied four home runs and a .400 on-base percentage. After a dismal stint with the Braves earlier this season, Bautista has resurfaced as a dependable power bat in the corner outfield for the Mets, but his rest-of-season outlook is muddled with Jay Bruce (hip) and Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps) nearing returns from the disabled list.