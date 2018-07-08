Mets' Jose Bautista: Takes seat Sunday
Bautista is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Bautista's move to the bench ends a streak of 13 consecutive starts, during which the veteran supplied four home runs and a .400 on-base percentage. After a dismal stint with the Braves earlier this season, Bautista has resurfaced as a dependable power bat in the corner outfield for the Mets, but his rest-of-season outlook is muddled with Jay Bruce (hip) and Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps) nearing returns from the disabled list.
More News
-
Mets' Jose Bautista: Blasts walkoff grand slam against Rays•
-
Mets' Jose Bautista: On base three times Friday•
-
Mets' Jose Bautista: Smacks first homer as Met on Friday•
-
Mets' Jose Bautista: Doubles in Mets debut•
-
Mets' Jose Bautista: Enters starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Jose Bautista: Signs with Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start