Butto (1-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

It was a night of firsts for the Mets' younger players, as Ronny Mauricio's first career homer helped get Butto his first career win. The 25-year-old right-hander has looked good in his return to the rotation in September, giving up three runs in 11.1 innings over two starts with a 13:4 K:BB, but whether he's still in the mix for a starting spot in 2024 will likely depend on how aggressive the front office is in free agency this winter. Butto's next outing is likely to come early next week in Miami.