The Mets optioned Butto to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
Due to a rainout Sunday, the Mets will conclude their series with Atlanta with a doubleheader Monday. Butto looked to be a candidate to start one of those two contests along with Tylor Megill, but unless the Mets elect to place another player on the injured list in a corresponding move, Butto won't be eligible to be recalled ahead of the twin bill. Butto's demotion comes after he pitched to a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings over his prior two starts with the big club, but his underlying numbers -- specifically, a 3:10 K:BB -- didn't portend strong results moving forward.