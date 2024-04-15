Butto yielded two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out nine during the win over Kansas City.

Butto was promoted for a spot start Sunday and made the most of his opportunity with a terrific outing. He gave up a pair of doubles but ultimately never found himself in much danger. He's now registered a 15:4 K:BB while allowing just one run over 12 innings at the MLB level this season. It's unclear if Butto will see another turn through the rotation, but if he does, it's currently lined up to be a tough road matchup against the Dodgers.