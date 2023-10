Butto (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Phillies.

Butto earned his third quality start of the season, but was once again let down by his offense. The right-hander allowed two or fewer runs in all but two of his nine appearances (seven starts), but came away with just one win. He finishes 2023 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 38:23 K:BB over 42 major-league innings.