Butto (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 4-2 to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Homers by Alec Burleson in the second inning and Willson Contreras in the third accounted for all the damage off Butto, and were the first long balls he's served up this season. The right-hander tossed 94 pitches (56 strikes) before exiting, and while his 2.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 22 innings look sharp, he's walking a tightrope with his control and command -- Butto has issued at least three walks in three of his four starts, and he's hit a batter with a pitch in three straight. The 26-year-old will look for his first win of 2024 when he takes the mound next week at home against the Cubs.