Butto gave up a run on zero hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in Saturday's split-squad game against the Marlins, striking out four straight batters.

The run crossed the plate after he'd left the game in the second inning. Butto touched 97 mph with his fastball, and while the 24-year-old right-hander isn't viewed as an elite prospect, he did post solid numbers between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022 before making his big-league debut in late August. The Mets have plenty of rotation depth, but if injuries thin the ranks, Butto could be a factor later in the year if he continues his development and can add a reliable curveball to his fastball-changeup arsenal.