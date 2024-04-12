Butto is expected to be recalled by the Mets to start Sunday against the Royals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Adrian Houser would be on regular rest Sunday, but the Mets will go ahead and bring Butto up this weekend rather wait until early next week. Butto tossed six innings of one-run ball in a spot start last week against the Tigers after nearly winning a rotation spot following a strong showing this spring. The 26-year-old should be in line to make at least one additional start after Sunday with Tylor Megill (shoulder) still on the mend.