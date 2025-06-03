Butto earned a save against the Dodgers on Monday, retiring both batters he faced in the 10th inning.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz blew a save in the ninth frame, so New York needed to go to a different reliever after scoring twice in the top of the 10th. Manager Carlos Mendoza initially called upon Jose Castillo, but he retired just one batter while allowing two Dodgers to reach base. Mendoza then turned to Butto, who got pinch hitter Will Smith to fly out before retiring Tommy Edman on a groundout with the tying run on third base. Butto came into Monday having given up four runs over four innings across his previous four outings, and he's not a threat to Diaz's role as closer, especially since the latter has been great this season -- Monday marked Diaz's first blown save of the campaign.