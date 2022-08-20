Butto will start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Butto was only recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, and his second start with the club was cut short in anticipation that he may be needed in the majors. He has spent the majority of the season with Double-A Binghamton, where he posted a 108:35 K:BB, 4.00 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 92.1 frames. Butto's first stint in the majors could be short, as the Mets only need to turn to a six-man rotation due to their doubleheader Saturday.