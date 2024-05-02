Butto (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Butto pitched well in the outing, notching his third quality start of the campaign and racking up 15 swinging strikes. However, he was outshined by impressive rookie Shota Imanaga, who had another dazzling performance with seven scoreless frames. Despite the loss, Wednesday's effort should continue to keep Butto's name on the minds of fantasy managers who are looking to improve their rotation. Though the right-hander doesn't have overpowering stuff, he's impressed so far this season, posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 28 innings.