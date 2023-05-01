The Mets recalled Butto from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Though Butto was optioned to Syracuse just one day earlier, he's eligible to pitch in relief for the nightcap Monday since the Mets are designating him as their 27th man for the twin bill. He'll give the Mets a fresh arm after the team needed five relievers to cover nine innings in the 9-8 loss in Game 1, though Butto won't necessarily be tasked with a big workload in Game 2 if starter Tylor Megill is able to provide a decent amount of length.