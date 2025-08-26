Castillo (1-2) picked up the win over the Phillies on Monday, working a scoreless fifth inning without a strikeout or a walk.

The 29-year-old lefty plunked J.T. Realmuto with a pitch to lead off the inning, but an Alec Bohm double play erased the threat, and the Mets broke open a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 13-3 rout. It was Castillo's first big-league win since 2018 with San Diego, and over 13.1 innings in the New York bullpen this season he's posted a 2.03 ERA and 17:6 K:BB, albeit with an alarming 1.73 WHIP.