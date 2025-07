The Mets selected Castillo's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Castillo was DFA'd by the Mets last month but rejoins the 40-man roster and MLB roster. He pitched in 13 games out of the bullpen for New York earlier in the season, registering a 2.38 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings of work.