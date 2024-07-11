Iglesias went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win against Washington.

Iglesias had been running cold in July coming into Wednesday, batting .185 (5-for-27) over eight contests. However, he's continued to start on a consistent basis, as he's been in the lineup -- primarily at second base -- in five of the Mets' past six contests. That certainly paid off for the team Wednesday, as Iglesias collected three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth frame. The veteran infielder is batting a robust .338 on the campaign, albeit with just one homer and one steal over 27 games.