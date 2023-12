The Mets signed Iglesias to a minor-league contract Tuesday with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Iglesias did not appear in a big-league game in 2023, though he posted an impressive .317/.356/.537 batting line across 135 plate appearances with the Triple-A affiliate of the Padres. He'll turn 34 years old next month but can offer organizational infield depth for New York in 2024.