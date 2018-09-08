Lobaton's contract was selected by the Mets on Saturday.

Lobaton will be the Mets' third catcher down the stretch, with Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) out for the season and Devin Mesoraco's (nek) status uncertain. The 33-year-old hit .152/.264/.239 in 19 games for the Mets earlier this season and is unlikely to play a significant role even if he earns unexpected at-bats.

