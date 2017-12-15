Mets' Jose Lobaton: Agrees to terms with Mets
Lobaton signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Mets on Friday.
Lobaton will provide added depth at the catching position after spending the last four years with the division-rival Nationals. During the 2017 season backing up Matt Wieters, the 33-year-old slashed a disappointing .170/.248/.277 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 51 contests. Lobaton could begin the upcoming season with Triple-A Las Vegas, but should find his way up to the major-league level if he's able to hit consistently at the dish due to his defensive abilities.
