Mets' Jose Lobaton: Back on bench Thursday
Lobaton is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Lobaton will return to the bench for the fourth time in the past six games as Tomas Nido gets another start behind the plate. Over nine appearances with the Mets this season, Lobaton is hitting just .100/.280/.200 with one RBI and eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats.
