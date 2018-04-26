Lobaton is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Lobaton will return to the bench for the fourth time in the past six games as Tomas Nido gets another start behind the plate. Over nine appearances with the Mets this season, Lobaton is hitting just .100/.280/.200 with one RBI and eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories