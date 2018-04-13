Lobaton was called up to the majors to replace the injured Kevin Plawecki on Friday.

The Mets recently lost their top two catchers, with Travis d'Arnaud out for the year recovering from Tommy John surgery and Kevin Plawecki out several weeks with a broken hand. Tomas Nido was already called up to fill d'Arnaud's spot, so he and Lobaton are set to split catching duties until Plawecki returns or the team makes a trade for another backstop. Lobaton will start immediately upon his promotion, catching and batting eighth Friday against the Brewers. Lobaton's fantasy relevance will be limited to deep leagues, as he has a long track record of having a weak bat, hitting .218/.295/.324 over his eight-year career.