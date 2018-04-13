Mets' Jose Lobaton: Called up to majors
Lobaton was called up to the majors to replace the injured Kevin Plawecki on Friday.
The Mets recently lost their top two catchers, with Travis d'Arnaud out for the year recovering from Tommy John surgery and Kevin Plawecki out several weeks with a broken hand. Tomas Nido was already called up to fill d'Arnaud's spot, so he and Lobaton are set to split catching duties until Plawecki returns or the team makes a trade for another backstop. Lobaton will start immediately upon his promotion, catching and batting eighth Friday against the Brewers. Lobaton's fantasy relevance will be limited to deep leagues, as he has a long track record of having a weak bat, hitting .218/.295/.324 over his eight-year career.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...