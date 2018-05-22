Lobaton cleared waivers Monday and will head to Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Lobaton was designated for assignment by the Mets on Saturday, but he passed through waivers and accepted his next assignment at Triple-A. He'll look to turn his season around after a rough beginning to his 2018 campaign with the big-league squad, batting .152 with three RBI in 18 games.