Lobaton was designated for assignment by the Mets on Saturday.

Lobaton had a .152/.250/.239 slash line in 52 plate appearances this season and unsurprisingly began to lose playing time following the acquisition of Devin Mesoraco. The Mets recalled Tomas Nido to serve as their second catcher as the veteran Lobaton will hope to latch on elsewhere or head to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories