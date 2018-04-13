Mets' Jose Lobaton: In store for promotion
The Mets are expected to select Lobaton's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of their series opener Friday against the Brewers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Since Lobaton isn't a member of the 40-man roster, the Mets will have to either designate a player for assignment or shift a player to the 60-day disabled list to facilitate the transaction. Lobaton would then assume the active roster spot of Kevin Plawecki, who will be placed on the 10-day DL after suffering a hairline fracture to his left hand after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's win over the Marlins. Plawecki will join Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) on the DL, leaving the Mets without their top two backstops. With that in mind, Lobaton could be in store for regular work behind the plate right away along with recent Triple-A callup Tomas Nido, though neither profiles as a particularly interesting fantasy option.
