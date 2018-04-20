Lobaton is in no danger of getting bumped off the 25-man roster for now as the Mets are not pursuing a trade for another catcher, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

The veteran is currently sharing duties behind the plate with Tomas Nido after injuries to Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) left the Mets scrambling. Lobaton has been getting most of the playing time of the duo, starting five games to Nido's two, but neither catcher has been doing much at the plate -- Lobaton's .525 OPS only looks good compared to Nido's .334 mark. While d'Arnaud is out for the season, Plawecki is likely a couple of weeks away from rejoining the roster, meaning Lobaton still has a window to lock down his spot as Plawecki's backup for the remainder of 2018.