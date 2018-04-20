Mets' Jose Lobaton: Job safe for now
Lobaton is in no danger of getting bumped off the 25-man roster for now as the Mets are not pursuing a trade for another catcher, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
The veteran is currently sharing duties behind the plate with Tomas Nido after injuries to Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) left the Mets scrambling. Lobaton has been getting most of the playing time of the duo, starting five games to Nido's two, but neither catcher has been doing much at the plate -- Lobaton's .525 OPS only looks good compared to Nido's .334 mark. While d'Arnaud is out for the season, Plawecki is likely a couple of weeks away from rejoining the roster, meaning Lobaton still has a window to lock down his spot as Plawecki's backup for the remainder of 2018.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...