Mets' Jose Lobaton: Losing time to Mesoraco
Lobaton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lobaton had been splitting time with Tomas Nido behind the dish since Kevin Plawecki (hand) joined Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) on the disabled list in mid-April, but Lobaton's opportunities will likely fall by the wayside following the Mets' acquisition of Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday. Nido has since returned to the minor-league ranks, while Lobaton will hit the bench for a third straight game Sunday with Mesoraco checking in behind the plate. Don't expect Lobaton to receive more than a start or two per week, effectively removing him from the radar in NL-only formats.
