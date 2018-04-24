Lobaton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lobaton will take a seat for the second time in three games as Tomas Nido picks up another start behind the dish. The veteran backstop has just one hit in 16 at-bats this season, so the Mets will likely continue to rotate catchers until someone stakes a claim to the job.

