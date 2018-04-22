Lobaton is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lobaton -- who has just one hit in his first 16 at-bats this season -- has yet to take control of the Mets' catching position and should continue to see regular days off as the team searches for a reliable option behind the plate. Tomas Nido draws the start for the second time in the past three games.